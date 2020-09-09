You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tan Chong sells stake in associate company for 249.7b rupiah

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 11:20 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

TAN Chong International on Wednesday said it has disposed of its stake in associate company Tifa Finance for some 249.7 billion rupiah (S$23.2 million).

Tifa is a multi-financing company that provides leasing, consumer financing and factoring financing services in Indonesia.

Tan Chong's three wholly-owned subsidiaries - TCC, T8 Gallery, and TC Auto World - have sold their 44.5 per cent stake in Tifa to the Korea Development Bank (KDB), the group announced in a regulatory filing.

The three subsidiaries, along with other sellers, had collectively entered into an agreement with KDB to sell an 80.7 per cent equity interest in Tifa for 452.8 billion rupiah.

The aggregate consideration was paid by KDB on Sept 8 to the respective sellers. As a result of the disposal, Tan Chong recorded a gain of 78.2 billion rupiah.

SEE ALSO

Tan Chong logs H1 loss of HK$75.3m as Covid-19 measures curb operations

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

As at June 30, Tifa's net asset value stood at 384.6 billion rupiah, while its net profit after tax for the year ended Dec 31, 2019 was 33 billion rupiah.

Tan Chong's directors are of the view that "the pricing for the disposal is fairly valued" and that the deal is in the interests of the company and its shareholders as a whole.

Upon completion of the disposal on Sept 8, Tifa is no longer an associate company of Tan Chong and its financial results have ceased to be equity accounted for in Tan Chong's accounts, the group said.

Tan Chong distributes motor vehicles and industrial equipment. The group's principal business also includes property development and rental, vehicle seat manufacturing, as well as the provision of vehicle transportation and human resource management services.

Tan Chong shares were trading at HK$2.02 as at 10.49am on Wednesday, up HK$0.03 or 1.5 per cent on an ex-dividend basis.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 11:06 AM
Banking & Finance

Blockchain players beat gold, Bitcoin in pandemic

[TAIPEI] Gold and its digital counterpart, Bitcoin, have had a pretty good run among investors seeking a haven or...

Sep 9, 2020 11:02 AM
Banking & Finance

Cash squeeze looms for Malaysia's frenzied amateur stock traders

[KUALA LUMPUR] Forced to stay home when Malaysia deployed its army to ensure strict adherence to a virus-induced...

Sep 9, 2020 10:48 AM
Energy & Commodities

China signals lenient launch for national carbon trading

[NEW YORK] China's plans to control emissions with the launch of a national carbon market, which will be the world's...

Sep 9, 2020 10:40 AM
Real Estate

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

A 99-YEAR leasehold condominium jointly developed by Hong Leong Holdings and City Developments Limited (CDL) will...

Sep 9, 2020 10:40 AM
Garage

Super rich get richer on Ant after striking early deals with Jack Ma

[HONG KONG] Jack Ma's Ant Group is creating a new group of super wealthy people in China while also giving a boost...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

Singapore shares fall at open after US rout; STI down 0.7%

'We've to... deal with what went wrong', Shanmugam weighs in on case involving Liew Mun Leong's former helper

Temasek posts negative 1-year return; ups exposure to China, private markets

CAD finds 'reasonable grounds' that AGV exec director committed offence

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.