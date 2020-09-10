Tan Chong sells stake in associate company for 249.7b rupiah

Get our introductory offer at only
TAN Chong International on Wednesday said it has disposed of its stake in associate company Tifa Finance for some 249.7 billion rupiah (S$23.2 million).
Tifa is a multi-financing company that provides leasing, consumer financing and factoring financing services in...
