Tata’s US$120 billion wager on future growth in limbo with shock exit of chairman

Tata Sons’ board had already begun pushing for a strategic recalibration even before the departure was announced

Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s (centre, right) exit leaves Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata (centre, left) as kingmaker to manage the transition at the top of the group’s holding company. PHOTO: EPA

INDIA’S largest conglomerate is reeling from the shock resignation of its chairman, who leaves a vacuum just as the coffee-to-cars group executes a massive reinvestment programme over the next five years.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s decision to step down in February 2026 jeopardises Tata Sons’ US$120 billion wager on future growth and brings an abrupt end to nearly a decade of leadership that helped push India into more advanced technologies.

Some of the conglomerate’s current and planned projects could slow down, be scaled back or stretch out longer as it awaits new leadership, said people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as the details are not public.

That is especially true as Chandra’s exit leaves Noel Tata, the chairman of Tata Trusts, as kingmaker to manage the transition at the top of the group’s holding company.

Noel has in recent months pushed back against the Chandra-led spending spree, amounting to US$120 billion over the next five years, favouring more measured capital spending with quicker payout horizons.

The tension between the two men has now come to a head, and will ripple across the country.

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Tata is in many ways a proxy for India’s broader economy, with brands ranging from Jaguar Land Rover luxury cars and the Taj hotel chain to Air India and everyday staples like Tetley tea.

Beyond consumer-facing businesses, the group has placed strategic bets on everything from semiconductors and electric car batteries to AI data centres. That makes it a crucial partner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda to recast India as a global manufacturing power.

The Tata Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The ball is now firmly in Noel Tata’s court,” said Kranthi Bathini, a Mumbai-based equity strategist at WealthMills Securities. “Replacing a technocrat of Chandrasekaran’s calibre, someone sharply attuned to rapidly shifting technological landscapes, will be a formidable challenge.”

The Tata Trust chair leads a collective of 13 charities with a two-thirds stake in Tata Sons. Noel’s tightening grip over the conglomerate stemmed from a rift with Chandra, as Chandrasekaran is widely known, over the pace and duration of capital allocation. Chandra’s exit now resolves the issue of duelling visions for the conglomerate, but with no obvious successor.

“Chandra has overseen an investment-heavy transformation of the Tata Group across aviation, electronics, semiconductors and digital,” Utkarsh Sinha, managing director at boutique investment banking firm Bexley Advisors. “His departure could signal a greater focus on capital discipline, consolidation and extracting returns from those investments rather than continuing the same pace of expansion.”

Proof of payoff

Tata Sons’ board had already begun pushing for a strategic recalibration even before Chandra announced his departure, the people familiar with the matter said.

Led by Noel, directors have pressed the senior management team to reassess or slow down many of its most capital-intensive projects, they added, most notably its investments in a flagship chip fab, its airline and a budding consumer tech business.

The board wants proof of payoff before it approves more spending, the people said.

Unlike his half-brother Ratan Tata, who acquired Jaguar Land Rover and Corus in the UK and had a penchant for transformational nation-building projects, Noel oversaw the disciplined expansion of Tata’s fast fashion giant Trent, which he led for more than a decade.

That profit-focus is now increasingly informing decisions at the Tata Group since he took over as Tata Trusts chairman in 2024 after Ratan’s death.

Few of Tata’s industrial rivals have taken on the same risk with investments in cutting-edge technology sectors.

Competitors Reliance Industries and Adani Group have targeted land-, power-, fibre- and cloud-related infrastructure that powers AI by using “core strengths with far lower technology risks,” said VK Unni, a professor of public policy and management at the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta.

But Unni said Tata is aiming for higher returns with a riskier strategy that requires it to “constantly reinvest billions just to keep up with the global yield curves.”

Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s decision to step down in February 2026 jeopardises Tata Sons’ US$120 billion wager on future growth. PHOTO: REUTERS

Under Chandra, the group was willing to take that risk, in line with its history as the company that stepped forward whenever politicians decided the country needed to develop expertise it did not yet have. That spirit fostered the development of the domestic steel, commercial aviation and information technology industries.

Company executives now worry that a new leadership unwilling to spend ambitiously on long timelines may not be able to replicate that success in sectors like semiconductor chips, aviation and industrial battery cells.

No project carries more weight than Tata Sons’ chip fab, an attempt to build a local TSMC-like giant.

For Modi’s administration, the Tata development offers the prospect of remaking Dholera into a Silicon Valley-like hub of innovation. It also aligns with India’s pitch to foreign tech investors as an attractive alternative to China, and the country’s own goal of lessening dependence on its Asian neighbour.

The project carries an unusual degree of oversight. The fab team is accountable not only to Tata’s leadership but also to the Indian government, one person involved in the project said.

But Chandra’s successor will need to contend with slow technological progress that has hampered the semiconductor venture.

While Tata Electronics’ Assam chip packaging plant remains on track to open in 2026, people familiar with the plans said, various operational and technology-access related delays have spurred the group to pace expectations by starting out with less sophisticated technology.

Meanwhile, a retrenchment of sorts is underway at battery unit Agratas. Facing a widening cost gap with Chinese manufacturers and unable to secure the technology partnerships it had once explored, the business has abandoned plans to race toward commercial-scale production of battery cells, the people said. The emphasis is on proving the technology before committing billions more to scale, they said.

Turning around embattled Air India is another mammoth task after the carrier was battered by record losses in the year to Mar 31 due to a plane crash in June 2025 and geopolitical conflicts that lengthened flight routes.

The group has already downsized its ambitions for an airline that was acquired four years ago in one of the country’s biggest privatisations. It will also have a new CEO soon.

Noel is raising the bar at its non-industrial businesses as well.

When management sought approval for roughly US$1 billion of additional funding to support operations and absorb continuing losses at Tata Digital, its consumer technology business, the directors pushed back, people familiar with the matter said. The board demanded a more detailed road map for how the business would narrow losses, improve execution and justify further investment.

The response has triggered a broad restructuring inside Tata Digital. The company is slimming management layers, reducing headcount in parts of the organisation and bringing in new leadership across key businesses as it attempts to improve operating performance, these people said.

The more cautious approach to investment comes as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) – the conglomerate’s financial ballast for years – is entering a more uncertain phase.

India’s largest software exporter continues to bring in billions of dollars in cash each year, but a slowdown in enterprise technology spending and the disruptive shift toward AI has eroded its position of strength, according to people familiar with the business.

In a pre-emptive bid to strengthen the company’s balance sheet, TCS’ board has installed a new layer of senior executives over the past 18 months under chief executive K Krithivasan, including a chief operating officer, chief strategy officer and head of acquisitions, the people said. TCS also is aggressively exploring acquisitions and AI infrastructure investments after historically relying almost exclusively on organic growth, they said.

Cathedral thinking

Attention now shifts to who Noel will appoint as Chandra’s successor. Succession has always been a tricky issue at the group, unlike at its firmly family-held peers.

Founded in 1868 by Jamsetji Tata of Parsi lineage, the group was led by Tatas until Ratan Tata handed the mantle to Cyrus Mistry in 2012.

Just four years later, Ratan led a boardroom coup to oust his successor, leading to a scramble for a new chairman since Ratan, a lifelong bachelor, had no children to install in the role.

Chandra emerged as the right candidate at the time. A career technocrat who spent 30 years at TCS – eight of them as CEO – he had already transformed the software giant into India’s most valuable enterprise and was seen as a safe pair of hands.

Despite being the only non-founder, non-heir at the helm of a major India conglomerate, Chandra framed his vision for Tata in unusually long-term objectives.

He called the conceptual framework behind those extended project timelines “cathedral thinking,” borrowing a term coined by Australian philosopher Roman Krznaric meant to invoke medieval builders in Europe laying foundations for structures they would never live to see finished.

His successor will likely not have the same space to dream.

Whoever takes over as chairman will “face a tougher environment,” said Deven Choksey, managing director at investment advisory firm DRChoksey FinServ. “An increasingly assertive trustee board will make it more difficult for the next leader to operate with the same degree of autonomy.” BLOOMBERG