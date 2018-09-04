You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Techcomp president's buyout offer for shares in private co is "fair and reasonable": independent adviser

Tue, Sep 04, 2018 - 7:21 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

colin-tcp2-4.jpg
The offer has turned unconditional as Lo Yat Keung, Techcomp’s president, executive director and controlling shareholder, controlled 56.7 per cent of Privateco's share capital as at Monday.
ST PHOTO: CHOONG CHOON YEE

THE offer by Techcomp's president to buy out shares in a private company that were distributed last month to Techcomp shareholders via a distribution in specie is "fair and reasonable", an independent adviser wrote on Tuesday. 

Techcomp is dual-listed in Hong Kong and Singapore, and shareholders are being offered HK$0.84 in cash for each share in the private company, Techcomp Instrument (Privateco), that they received.

The offer has turned unconditional as Lo Yat Keung, Techcomp’s president, executive director and controlling shareholder, controlled 56.7 per cent of Privateco's share capital as at Monday.

Amasse Capital, the independent financial adviser to Privateco's shareholders, has recommended that they accept the offer. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Although the cash offer of HK$0.84 per Privateco share represents a discount of about 49.7 per cent to Privateco's adjusted net asset value of HK$1.67 per share as at Dec 31 last year, the Privateco shares are unlisted and illiquid as there is no open market for them, Amasse noted.

It also noted the unsatisfactory performance of Privateco, which had been loss-making for the past three years, as well as the worldwide market (excluding China) of the analytical and life science instrument is relatively saturated.

Companies & Markets

Falcon Energy unit to sell offices for S$13.2 million to repay UOB

XMH Holdings warns of first-quarter loss

Vicom to buy Bukit Batok warehouse from Mapletree Logistics Trust for S$22.4m

30 local brands feted at Singapore Prestige Brand Award ceremony

Share buybacks on SGX hit 35-month high in August

Ipos partners Lloyd's Asia, NUS, Siam Cement Group to boost Singapore's status as IP hub

Editor's Choice

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

BP_SG_040918_11.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Top Stories

SMEs can lift Asean GDP by US$1.1t with tech adoption: Bain

BT_20180904_CCQINGJIAN4_3550684.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Real Estate

Qingjian to build more than 1,200 homes on Shunfu Ville site

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc71quzaegoudsodr4h47_doc6zqfstf8i4x1srv2bb.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX hit 35-month high in August

doc71quzaegoudsodr4h47_doc6zqfstf8i4x1srv2bb.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Lawrence Wong_040918_73.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties

Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vicom to buy Bukit Batok warehouse from Mapletree Logistics Trust for S$22.4m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening