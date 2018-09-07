You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Technics Offshore Engineering, Technics Oil & Gas drop suit against Soilbuild Reit's trustee

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 7:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

TECHNICS Offshore Engineering and Technics Oil & Gas have discontinued their proceedings against Soilbuild Business Space Reit’s (real estate investment trust) trustee DBS Trustee Limited, according to a filing with the Singapore Exchange.

This was in relation to a writ of summons announced earlier on May 20, 2016 by Technics Offshore Engineering and Technics Oil & Gas claiming unlawful conspiracy against the sale and leaseback transaction of 72 Loyang Way, Singapore.

The notice of discontinuance was filed on Aug 31, 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

GIC still sees gems in tech sector despite stretched valuations

A passion for all things digital

Dairy Farm to replace StarHub on Straits Times Index

SembMarine bags contract to retrofit 13 ships from Maran Tankers

Keppel unit wins JTC deal for cooling system

YuuZoo unit initiates judicial recovery proceedings in France

Editor's Choice

BP_Tax_070918_4.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

BT_20180907_JQFACE7_3554768.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore - its first in Asia

BP_GIC_070918_5.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC still sees gems in tech sector despite stretched valuations

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
3 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
4 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
5 Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Tax_070918_4.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

BT_20180907_JQFACE7_3554768.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore - its first in Asia

BP_GIC_070918_5.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC still sees gems in tech sector despite stretched valuations

BT_20180907_INDONTAX7_3555047.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Prices down, but hold off on buying Indonesia stocks for now, strategists say

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening