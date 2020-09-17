Teckwah directors recommend shareholders accept privatisation bid

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE independent directors of Teckwah Industrial Corporation are recommending shareholders accept a voluntary conditional cash offer of S$0.65 per share from Clementine Investments, which is looking to take the mainboard-listed company private.
The offer closes at 5.30pm...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes