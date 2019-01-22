You are here

TEE International bags new contracts, takes order book to S$484 million

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 7:28 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED TEE International announced on Tuesday night that it has secured new engineering contracts, bringing its order book to S$484 million. The engineering, infrastructure and real estate group did not disclose the value of the new contracts themselves.

Awarded to TEE's wholly owned units, the new contracts include fit-out works for a data centre and mechanical and electrical engineering works for an institution building in Singapore.

TEE International shares closed up 0.2 Singapore cent or 1.23 per cent at 16.5 Singapore cents on Tuesday before the announcement.

