Tee International calls for trading halt pending announcement
Mon, May 27, 2019 - 12:45 PM
MAINBOARD-LISTED Tee International has requested a trading halt, “pending release of an announcement”, the engineering group said during the midday break on Monday.
Its shares were trading flat at 6.2 Singapore cents as at 12.31pm on Monday.
