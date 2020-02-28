You are here

Tee International CFO quits

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 11:50 AM
THE group chief financial officer (CFO) of Tee International has tendered her resignation.

Yeo Ai Mei, 48, is leaving to “dedicate more time to her personal commitment”, the mainboard-listed engineering group said in a bourse filing on Thursday night.

Ms Yeo is serving her six-month notice period and will depart the company on Aug 31, 2020, about two years after she was appointed to the role in July 2018.

Tee International is in the process of finding a replacement for the position of CFO or equivalent.

Separately, the company recently sold its 63.3 per cent stake in Tee Land to a unit of Malaysia’s Amcorp Group for S$50.6 million.

Shares in Tee International were up 0.1 Singapore cent or 2.2 per cent to 4.7 cents as at 11.14am on Friday.

