You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

TEE International secures Singapore project, renews Thailand contracts

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 11:52 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

TEE International has secured an engineering maintenance contract for a mixed development in Singapore, and renewed other contracts in Thailand, the Mainboard-listed company announced in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The announcement comes a day after TEE International reported a widening of its net loss to S$35.9 million for the second quarter ended Nov 30, from S$3.2 million a year earlier.

Under the Singapore contract, TEE International will provide engineering services maintenance and solutions for a Grade-A office building and retail space in the Marina Bay Area.

Meanwhile, its unit Oscar, Estate Management, has clinched a nine-year extension of its contract from the National Housing Authority of Thailand (NHA) to operate and manage the Lat Krabang affordable housing estate in Thailand. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

NHA extended the lease agreement for building and community management services for the 2,431 units situated within Phase 4 and Phase 1 of the Lat Krabang housing estate. TEE International has been operating and managing the Lat Krabang affordable housing estate since 18 years ago.

SEE ALSO

TEE Intl sinks deeper into the red in Q2

Separately, the company has received a five-year renewal on its contract with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to manage an underground Wastewater Treatment Plant in Thailand. 

TEE International's associate, GETCO, will support and operate the Bang Sue plan, so as to meet the standard of effluent quality. In FY2019, revenue contribution from both Thai entities, Oscar and GETCO, amounted to approximately S$6.7 million. 

"Going forward, we will continue to focus on acquiring knowledge and expertise in technology-based advancements in the engineering and construction industry. At the same time, we remain committed to delivering high-quality projects while working on initiatives that would value-add to existing projects and future projects," said TEE International's interim chief executive Eric Phua. 

Shares of TEE International closed at S$0.051 on Thursday, down 8.93 per cent.

Companies & Markets

Chasen to buy 30% stake in Vietnam unit for 6.665b dong

Rex unit secures stakes in two Norwegian Sea licences

Ex-Malaysian beauty queen, husband to pay RM3.5m to Q&M in settlement

BreadTalk expects FY2019 net loss on HK unrest, F&B weakness

GuocoLand Q2 earnings up almost threefold on Martin Modern sales

Competition watchdog seeks public feedback on ARA, Logos deal

BREAKING

Jan 16, 2020 11:49 PM
Consumer

German drug assessment body not convinced by Bayer's cancer drug Vitrakvi

[FRANKFURT] Germany's drug assessment body said that data provided by Bayer on its precision cancer drug Vitrakvi...

Jan 16, 2020 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

EU says will assess if US-China deal meets global trade rules

[LONDON] The European Union's trade chief said on Thursday that the bloc would check to see if a major trade deal...

Jan 16, 2020 11:10 PM
Government & Economy

Record 45 million need urgent food aid in southern Africa: UN

[JOHANNESBURG] Roughly 45 million people in southern Africa are in urgent need of food aid as a result of drought,...

Jan 16, 2020 10:56 PM
Consumer

These are the world's most expensive cities for luxuries

[LONDON] Wealthy bargain hunters should be wary of getting married in New York, hiring lawyers in Hong Kong or...

Jan 16, 2020 10:43 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500 crosses 3,300 on trade deal, Morgan Stanley earnings

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 crossed 3,300 for the first time and the Dow and the Nasdaq opened at new highs on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly