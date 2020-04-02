Tee International to hold EGM through live webcast

MAINBOARD-LISTED Tee International said it will hold its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on April 9 through a live webcast, due to restrictions placed by regulators to limit crowd sizes and hence the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Those who wish to follow the proceedings on their mobile phones, tablets or computers will have to pre-register their interest through a link on their website by 2.30pm on April 7, to allow the company to verify their status as a shareholder, said Tee International in a bourse filing.

Following the verification, authenticated shareholders will receive an e-mail by Monday containing a unique link, which they can click on to access the webcast of the EGM proceedings.

As the company's Constitution has no provision for online voting, shareholders who wish to vote on the resolutions must submit proxy forms in advance and appoint the Chairman of the EGM to cast votes on their behalf. This is also a safety measure to avoid the physical congregation of attendees at the EGM, the company said.

Shareholders who wish to raise questions at the AGM must submit these questions to its e-mail by the same registration deadline.

Shares of Tee International closed unchanged at 2.5 Singapore cents before the announcement.