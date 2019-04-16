TEE International to spin off infrastructure business

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
MAINBOARD-listed engineering group TEE International on Monday said it plans to spin off its infrastructure arm and list it on the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board.
TEE International intends to maintain a controlling interest in the business thereafter.
