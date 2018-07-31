You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

TEE International wins S$65 million worth of engineering contracts

Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 7:02 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

MAINBOARD-LISTED TEE International landed some S$65 million worth of engineering contracts from February to July this year, boosting its outstanding order book to S$280 million.

Its wholly-owned subsidiary, PBT Engineering, won an assets enhancement initiative (AEI) contract for Ang Mo Kio Hub from Mercatus Co-operative, which will include the upgrading of interior design finishes to the common areas, toilets, lifts, reconfigurations of tenants space as well the upgrading of the mechanical & electrical (M&E) systems. This contract is slated for completion in November.

In addition, TEE’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Trans Equatorial Engineering, was awarded two contracts by Changi Airport Group for the replacement of primary cables and installations of cable ducts at Changi Airport, as well as a nominated sub-contract to carry out engineering works relating to the airfield lighting system for Changi EastDevelopment. This brings the total number of ongoing contract carried out by Trans and PBT at Changi Airport to eight.

Trans also won a contract for AEI works for the existing Income @ Raffles Building, which will be carried out over the next year. This project entails the upgrading of ID finishes to the common areas, toilets, lifts as well the M&E systems of the building.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, TEE also secured some other fast turnaround M&E tenancy fit-out projects.

TEE deputy group managing director Eric Phua said: “Our newly awarded contracts are secured from both new and repeat customers, which bear testament of our strong track record in Singapore. As we remain focused on delivering existing and new projects, we will be working on initiatives that would value add to further tenders alongside strengthening our engineering order book through active business development efforts.”

The counter closed at 19.5 Singapore cents on Tuesday, up 0.1 cent.

Companies & Markets

Suspended Midas Holdings releases eight-month plan to resume trading in its shares

Y Ventures launches initial coin offering for e-commerce cryptocurrency

PSD sells all 450 units in first phase launch of Bangkok project

Keppel DC Reit takes top spot again in governance rankings for trusts

CapitaLand launches S$2m fund to empower vulnerable elderly in Singapore

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,316.08, up 0.3%

Editor's Choice

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

E-commerce solutions firm Synagie to raise S$9.8m net proceeds on Catalist

JK_generics6.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
4 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGman_310718_68.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing upbeat expectations dip, but services sector holds steady

BP_SGman_310718_68.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-cbd-140718.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, most Singapore-listed companies now have a woman on their boards

Jul 31, 2018
Real Estate

JTC launches one site for tender under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening