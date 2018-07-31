TEE International wins S$65 million worth of engineering contracts

MAINBOARD-LISTED TEE International landed some S$65 million worth of engineering contracts from February to July this year, boosting its outstanding order book to S$280 million.

Its wholly-owned subsidiary, PBT Engineering, won an assets enhancement initiative (AEI) contract for Ang Mo Kio Hub from Mercatus Co-operative, which will include the upgrading of interior design finishes to the common areas, toilets, lifts, reconfigurations of tenants space as well the upgrading of the mechanical & electrical (M&E) systems. This contract is slated for completion in November.

In addition, TEE’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Trans Equatorial Engineering, was awarded two contracts by Changi Airport Group for the replacement of primary cables and installations of cable ducts at Changi Airport, as well as a nominated sub-contract to carry out engineering works relating to the airfield lighting system for Changi EastDevelopment. This brings the total number of ongoing contract carried out by Trans and PBT at Changi Airport to eight.

Trans also won a contract for AEI works for the existing Income @ Raffles Building, which will be carried out over the next year. This project entails the upgrading of ID finishes to the common areas, toilets, lifts as well the M&E systems of the building.

Meanwhile, TEE also secured some other fast turnaround M&E tenancy fit-out projects.

TEE deputy group managing director Eric Phua said: “Our newly awarded contracts are secured from both new and repeat customers, which bear testament of our strong track record in Singapore. As we remain focused on delivering existing and new projects, we will be working on initiatives that would value add to further tenders alongside strengthening our engineering order book through active business development efforts.”

The counter closed at 19.5 Singapore cents on Tuesday, up 0.1 cent.