You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tee Land's offeror plans to restore free float

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 10:18 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Tee Land on Tuesday disclosed that it has lost its free float. This means the Singapore Exchange may suspend trading of the developer's shares at the close of the offer on March 20, 5.30pm.

As at 5pm on Tuesday, the number of shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by offeror Amcorp Group stood at 91.06 per cent.

Amcorp plans to restore the free float, so as to lift the trading suspension and keep Tee Land listed.

This is by undertaking or supporting any action which ensures at least 10 per cent of the total number of shares - excluding treasury shares - are held by at least 500 shareholders who are members of the public.

However, there is no assurance that timely and appropriate actions can be taken as these are dependent on prevailing market conditions at the relevant time, Tee Land said in a regulatory update.

SEE ALSO

Tee International sells Tee Land stake to Malaysia's Amcorp

In a separate announcement, Tee Land said it will hold an extraordinary general meeting on April 9 for its shareholders to vote on the proposed disposal of Tee Industrial to Tee International and the proposed name change to Amcorp Global Limited.

Tee Land shares closed flat at 17.8 Singapore cents on Tuesday.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 18, 2020 10:30 AM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia palm plantations forced to shut for two weeks during virus curbs

[KUALA LUMPUR] Palm oil plantations in Malaysia will have to stop operations for the next two weeks to comply with...

Mar 18, 2020 10:22 AM
Companies & Markets

Sakae receives letter of claim from ex-employee for S$699,724

SAKAE Holdings has received a letter of claim for S$699,724 in relation to an alleged profit-sharing agreement and...

Mar 18, 2020 10:22 AM
Garage

SoftBank lays ground to abandon US$3b WeWork tender offer: sources

[BENGALURU] SoftBank Group Corp is considering pulling out of a US$3 billion bid to buy additional shares in WeWork...

Mar 18, 2020 09:54 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Wednesday with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Wednesday morning despite fresh pledges of global stimulus pledges to...

Mar 18, 2020 09:50 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus-led panic buying boost Australia's Feb retail sales

[SYDNEY] Australian retail sales gained 0.4 per cent in February, provisional data from the statistics bureau on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.