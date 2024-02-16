AI adoption increasing sales in telecoms sector, Nvidia report shows

Published Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 12:28 am
Some 66 per cent of the survey’s respondents say their companies would boost AI investment in 2024, up from 47 per cent in the survey done a year earlier.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Nvidia

USING artificial intelligence has already increased sales for around two thirds of the telecoms professionals surveyed for technology giant Nvidia.

Nearly a fifth said revenue growth from AI was above 10 per cent in specific business areas. Only 10 per cent of respondents in the survey of more than 400 professionals said their company was not using AI.

Nvidia, which on Wednesday (Feb 14) eclipsed Google-parent Alphabet as the third most valuable US company, has seen its business of supplying AI chips boom as companies race to adopt the technology.

Some 66 per cent of the survey’s respondents said their companies would boost AI investment in 2024, up from 47 per cent in the survey done a year earlier.

“We’re starting to get some actual, real numbers, meaningful numbers around the impacts (of AI),” Nvidia’s global head of business development for telco, Chris Penrose, told Reuters.

Improving customer experiences is the top priority for telcos in terms AI, with nearly half of respondents pointing to this aspect, with cost reduction and boosting workers’ productivity other important factors.

SEE ALSO

The biggest roadblocks to implementing the tech in the sector are the lack of data scientists, an inability to quantify ROI (return on investment) and poor technology infrastructure, the report showed.

“Even if you have data science teams it doesn’t mean that they know generative AI,” Penrose said, adding there is a need to “bring on the talent, and train the talent”, to work with the tech. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Artificial Intelligence

Telecommunications

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Telcos, Media & Tech

Google rolls out updated AI model capable of handling longer text, video

Google opens Paris research hub as France seeks bigger AI role

Nokia, Dell agree to partnership on private 5G, cloud networks

Nvidia’s scorching shares drew hedge funds in Q4, filings show

Starlink satellites approved for use in Israel and Gaza

Chip giant TSMC helps power Taiwan’s stock index to record high

Breaking News

Most Popular