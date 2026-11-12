The Business Times
business-time-50

Alphabet sets initial price guidance for Hong Kong, Singapore bond sales, term sheet shows

HSBC and JPMorgan are the joint global coordinators

Summarise
Published Thu, Nov 12, 2026 · 01:10 PM
    • The sales are likely to raise at least US$2.2 billion.
    • The sales are likely to raise at least US$2.2 billion. PHOTO: REUTERS

    GOOGLE parent Alphabet has set initial price guidance for its inaugural bond sales in Hong Kong and Singapore dollars, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday (Nov 12).

    Initial price guidance for the Hong Kong dollar portion was set at 4.6 per cent for the 2028 notes, 5 per cent for the 2031 notes, and 5.5 per cent for the 2036 notes.

    The starting rates for the Singapore dollar tranche were set at 2.75 per cent for the 2028 notes, 3.25 per cent for the 2031 notes, 3.65 per cent for the 2036 notes, and 4 per cent for the 2056 notes.

    Reuters earlier reported that Alphabet was looking to launch its first bond sales in Hong Kong and Singapore dollars, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

    One of the people said the sales would likely raise at least US$2.2 billion, with Alphabet considering minimum sizes of HK$8 billion (US$1.02 billion) for the Hong Kong dollar portion and S$1.5 billion (US$1.17 billion) for the Singapore dollar portion.

    HSBC and JPMorgan are the joint global coordinators for both the Hong Kong dollar and Singapore dollar sales.

    BT Short Logo

    THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS

    Powering Asean's Future 2026

    Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets

    ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

    For the Hong Kong dollar bonds, Bank of China (Hong Kong), ICBC and Standard Chartered are arranging the sale. DBS, OCBC and United Overseas Bank will arrange the Singapore dollar bond sale.

    The bonds are expected to be rated “Aa2” by Moody’s and “AA+” by S&P, with settlement scheduled for Nov 19. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Alphabet (Google)Bonds

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Nvidia’s former CEO Jensen Huang had charmed US President Donald Trump, shaped global tech policy and drawn adoring crowds on his papal-style international tours.

    Inside Jensen Huang’s last hours as Nvidia CEO

    In October, Microsoft reported an outage of its Azure cloud platform that impacted the tech giant’s suite of productivity software.

    Microsoft outage drags on for hours, disrupting Outlook, Teams for businesses and governments

    The Philippine economy has expanded by only 2.3% in Q2, its fourth consecutive quarter of deceleration.

    Higher rates, weaker spending: Is the Philippines entering stagflation?

    Under Lee Yeow Seng, IOI Properties’ market capitalisation has grown to RM17.4 billion from RM8.1 billion in 2014.

    Grit built in the genes: Malaysia’s Lee Yeow Seng drives IOI’s bold Singapore push

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More