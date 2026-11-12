Alphabet sets initial price guidance for Hong Kong, Singapore bond sales, term sheet shows

HSBC and JPMorgan are the joint global coordinators

The sales are likely to raise at least US$2.2 billion. PHOTO: REUTERS

GOOGLE parent Alphabet has set initial price guidance for its inaugural bond sales in Hong Kong and Singapore dollars, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday (Nov 12).

Initial price guidance for the Hong Kong dollar portion was set at 4.6 per cent for the 2028 notes, 5 per cent for the 2031 notes, and 5.5 per cent for the 2036 notes.

The starting rates for the Singapore dollar tranche were set at 2.75 per cent for the 2028 notes, 3.25 per cent for the 2031 notes, 3.65 per cent for the 2036 notes, and 4 per cent for the 2056 notes.

Reuters earlier reported that Alphabet was looking to launch its first bond sales in Hong Kong and Singapore dollars, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

One of the people said the sales would likely raise at least US$2.2 billion, with Alphabet considering minimum sizes of HK$8 billion (US$1.02 billion) for the Hong Kong dollar portion and S$1.5 billion (US$1.17 billion) for the Singapore dollar portion.

HSBC and JPMorgan are the joint global coordinators for both the Hong Kong dollar and Singapore dollar sales.

For the Hong Kong dollar bonds, Bank of China (Hong Kong), ICBC and Standard Chartered are arranging the sale. DBS, OCBC and United Overseas Bank will arrange the Singapore dollar bond sale.

The bonds are expected to be rated “Aa2” by Moody’s and “AA+” by S&P, with settlement scheduled for Nov 19. REUTERS