Amazon targeting US$37 billion in bond sale amid AI push

AMAZON is looking to raise about US$37 billion in an 11-part bond sale, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday, as it looks to fund its spending on AI infrastructure buildout.

The sale attracted about US$126 billion of peak demand for bonds in the US, a source familiar with the matter said, indicating the bonds were heavily oversubscribed.

The Amazon Web Services parent is offering bonds denominated in dollars and euros. Amazon is the latest tech giant to sell huge amounts of debt as hyperscalers prepare to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in AI infrastructure.

Bloomberg News first reported the news earlier in the day.

Investor appetite for high-grade corporate debt has been strong, with large technology issuers drawing significant attention as investors seek relatively safe yields.

Analysts have said the strong credit profiles of technology firms and their central role in the AI buildout have helped sustain investor demand for their debt.

In February, Google-parent Alphabet raised about US$32 billion in the US and European high-grade bond markets, including a rare 100-year bond, the tech industry’s first since Motorola’s issuance that dates back to 1997, according to LSEG data.

Oracle said last month it expects to raise US$45 billion to US$50 billion in 2026 using a combination of debt and stock sales to build additional capacity for its cloud infrastructure.

Amazon last tapped the market in November, with a dollar-denominated bond issue worth about US$15 billion, which was its first US bond sale in three years. REUTERS