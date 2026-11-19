Shares are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker ANT

Anthropic‘s sale is the second mega-IPO this year focused on AI, following June’s SpaceX. PHOTO: REUTERS

ANTHROPIC priced its initial public offering at US$83 a share, above its targeted range of US$70 to US$78 per share on Wednesday (Nov 18), in one of the largest stock-market IPOs on record and the first by a major frontier artificial intelligence model developer, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The size of the offering has increased, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Anthropic initially planned to sell 825 million shares.

Anthropic‘s sale is the second mega-IPO this year focused on AI, following June’s SpaceX sale, as investors jump at the chance for exposure to the fast-growing industry, even as the industry also faces mounting questions over the cost of developing and operating artificial intelligence models.

The AI lab comes to the public market just months after SpaceX’s record-setting IPO, even as the backdrop for AI stocks has turned more challenging.

Chipmakers and cloud companies central to the business have come under pressure in recent weeks due to valuation concerns, mounting AI infrastructure costs, and the sudden resignation of Jensen Huang as CEO of chipmaker Nvidia, a key pillar of the industry’s growth.

The pricing follows a roadshow that attracted demand several times the number of shares offered, Reuters previously reported, despite questions about the company’s outlook and its ability to sustain rapid growth as competition in the AI industry intensifies.

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Anthropic‘s closest rival, OpenAI, is also expected to pursue a public listing as early as next year.

Anthropic declined to comment.

Bloomberg News first reported on the pricing.

Anthropic‘s growth has been driven by surging demand for its Claude models, particularly Claude Code, its coding agent that has gained popularity among software developers. Its annualised revenue run rate reached US$81 billion as of Oct 31, up US$10 billion from Sep 30, according to its IPO filing.

The Claude maker said it had 11,900 customers generating at least US$100,000 in annual revenue on a trailing 12-month basis as of Sep 30, compared with more than 1,500 at the end of last year, underscoring its growing business foothold.

But sustaining that growth is becoming expensive. Anthropic spent nearly US$9 billion on computing capacity and infrastructure in the first half of 2026, nearly four times the amount spent a year earlier. It also incurred an additional US$5 billion in computing costs in the third quarter, weighing on efficiency and reducing the revenue generated per dollar of computing capacity.

Revenue rose 47 per cent in the third quarter to US$16.96 billion. The company reported an operating loss of US$567 million, compared with operating income of US$974 million in the second quarter. Net ⁠loss fell ​to US$23.3 billion from US$66.3 billion a quarter earlier, including non-operating ​items related to bonds convertible into its shares.

Anthropic has committed to nearly US$900 billion in computing spending with infrastructure partners including Amazon and Alphabet’s Google, part of its ongoing expenditures to train and operate increasingly powerful AI models.

Its spending commitments also expose the company to risks beyond its own finances.

Anthropic warned in its prospectus that some of its computing providers and infrastructure partners depend on third-party financing and credit support to acquire chips and build capacity. “If such financing or support becomes unavailable or more costly, contracted capacity may be delayed, repriced, reduced, or not delivered,” Anthropic said in an IPO filing.

Investors have grown increasingly concerned about debt-fuelled expansion of AI infrastructure, with technology companies and data-centre operators borrowing heavily to finance chips, power and computing facilities.

Anthropic also faces questions over how it will balance its commercial ambitions with its emphasis on AI safety. CEO Dario Amodei has called for the industry to slow the pace of developing and releasing increasingly powerful models, warning that advances in AI could outstrip society’s ability to manage the risks.

Shares are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker ANT.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for Anthropic‘s offering, which has a 22-bank underwriting syndicate. The two banks also served as lead underwriters for SpaceX’s IPO earlier this year. REUTERS