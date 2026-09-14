Anthropic said to choose Nasdaq for potential October IPO: report

AI race has fired up the IPO market, with US listings this year raising US$160.6 billion

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei (above), OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk recently voiced the need to slow the pace of AI development. PHOTO: REUTERS

ANTHROPIC has picked Nasdaq as its listing venue ahead of a potential record-setting initial public offering, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Claude chatbot maker is seeking to raise as much as or more than SpaceX in an IPO that could take place as soon as October, people familiar with the preparations have said.

A Nasdaq listing would mark another win for the company in 2026 with four of the largest US IPOs taking place on the exchange, including SpaceX’s record-setting US$86.3 billion offering in June. SK Hynix followed a few weeks later after it raised US$26.5 billion in an July debut.

Business Insider reported earlier on Anthropic’s choice of Nasdaq. Anthropic and Nasdaq declined to comment.

Anthropic’s IPO preparations came as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Elon Musk on Saturday (Sep 12) all voiced the need to slow the pace of AI development due to escalating risks from the technology. Altman told Fortune in an interview that his company will not go public in 2026, citing safety concerns.

Anthropic was set to finalise a US$15 billion revolving credit facility earlier in September, Bloomberg News reported.

The AI race has fired up the IPO market, with US listings this year raising US$160.6 billion, excluding blank-check firms and other financial vehicles, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That is the most raised in a year since 2021, the data show.

Anthropic is on track to generate annualised revenue of over US$65 billion based on its current performance, up more than sevenfold from its pace at the end of 2025, Bloomberg News reported. BLOOMBERG