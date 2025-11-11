The Business Times

Apple delays next version of iPhone Air: report

Summarise
    • Apple launched the iPhone Air in 2025 as a thinner and lighter alternative within its flagship iPhone portfolio.
    • Apple launched the iPhone Air in 2025 as a thinner and lighter alternative within its flagship iPhone portfolio. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
    Published Tue, Nov 11, 2025 · 08:44 AM

    APPLE will not release the next version of the iPhone Air in the fall of 2026 as previously planned, amid weak sales, The Information reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

    The company launched the iPhone Air in 2025 as a thinner and lighter alternative within its flagship iPhone portfolio. The model, with a slim design, came with some trade-offs in terms of battery size and camera features.

    Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

    Analysts said demand for the iPhone Air has been weaker than originally anticipated.

    In October, the company said the iPhone Air would be available for pre-order in China, following regulatory approval for eSIM services by those telecom operators.

    The iPhone Air is being sold in China without a physical SIM tray, supporting only eSIM connectivity. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    AppleiPhone

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More