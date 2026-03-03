Apple launches iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air, starting product wave

The company has also been planning to introduce new laptops this week

The 17e includes the A19 chip, the same processor that’s in the regular iPhone 17 from last year, as well as Apple’s in-house C1X cellular modem component. PHOTO: APPLE

[LOS ANGELES] Apple rolled out the iPhone 17e, the latest version of its lower-end smartphone, and a faster version of the iPad Air, kicking off a wave of new products.

The updated phone, which arrives one-year after the iPhone 16e, includes a faster processor, new in-house wireless chips and MagSafe magnetic charging. The device, which is still priced at US$599, comes in pink, black and white options. It also has more durable glass on the front, matching the iPhone 17.

The overall look of the 17e – and 6.1-inch screen size – is unchanged from last year’s 16e. The device remains slightly smaller than the 6.3-inch iPhone 17, which starts at US$799. The iPhone 17e continues to have a single 48-megapixel rear camera, similar to the iPhone Air.

The 17e includes the A19 chip, the same processor that’s in the regular iPhone 17 from last year, as well as Apple’s in-house C1X cellular modem component. That’s an upgrade from the C1 in last year’s 16e. It also starts with 256 gigabytes of storage, double last year’s entry-level offering.

The new iPad Air looks identical to last year’s models but moves from the M3 processor to the M4. The new chip makes the tablet 30 per cent faster, according to Apple. The updated tablet also includes the in-house C1X modem, N1 wireless chip and support for Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

The 11-inch version of the iPad Air continues to be priced at US$599 and the 13-inch model stays at US$799. Apple has also been working on a new entry-level iPad with a faster chip, Bloomberg News has reported.

The new iPhone and tablet kicks off several days of new products, a wave that’s expected to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. Apple has also been planning to introduce new laptops this week, including its first-entry level MacBook with an iPhone-grade chip.

Both the iPhone 17e and new iPad Air become available for pre-order on Mar 4 and arrive in stores on Mar 11.

At its price point, the iPhone 17e is competing against Samsung Electronics’ mid-tier models and Google’s A-series lineup, as well as offerings from Chinese phone makers. The device is of particular interest in emerging markets such as India, where shoppers typically pay less for phones.

The major differences between the “e” line and the regular iPhones pertain to cameras, battery life and screen size. The 17e also lacks a high refresh rate on its display, meaning the graphics are not quite as smooth – and it does not use Apple’s Dynamic Island interface.

The iPhone 17e will mark the first of several new iPhones coming this year. This fall, Apple plans to launch an iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, upgrades that will mostly just offer internal enhancements and camera improvements. More significantly, the company is planning to debut its first foldable iPhone, entering a category that Samsung pioneered in the last decade.

The iPad lineup was a strong seller during the holiday season, exceeding Wall Street estimates, and Apple is looking to keep the momentum going with updated models. The iPad business generated US$8.6 billion in the December quarter, up 6.3 per cent from a year earlier. BLOOMBERG