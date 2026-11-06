Apple raises US$7.5 billion from investment-grade debt offering

Proceeds will fund the company’s general corporate expenses, including its share buyback programme

Apple raised US$4.5 billion when it last sold bonds in May 2025. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

APPLE raised US$7.5 billion from its high-grade bond offering, attracting solid demand from investors seeking a break from a glut of AI-related debt deals despite a broader selloff across markets.

Investors placed about US$31 billion of orders on the transaction at its peak, or more than four times its size, according to people familiar with the matter.

The sale — which followed a US$50 billion flurry of Big Tech debt issuance in the US market over the past few days — came as investors assessed how a Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections would affect AI data centres, sparking a plunge in stocks and pushing measures of credit risk higher.

Proceeds from the offering will help Apple fund general corporate expenses, including its share buyback programme, the people added, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorised to speak publicly.

Opportunistic borrowing

While most mega-cap tech companies are spending wildly on AI infrastructure, Apple is largely sitting out the rush to focus on creating products that generate consumer buzz, such as its new foldable iPhone Duo.

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Pricing on Apple’s proposed bonds due in 2036 — the longest tranche of the seven-part transaction — tightened by a quarter percentage point to a yield premium of just 0.55 percentage point above Treasuries.

That compares with 0.65 percentage point for bonds of similar maturities recently issued by Microsoft, 1.6 percentage points for Meta Platforms and 3.1 percentage points for Oracle Corp. Those deals have come with juicier yields, as investors demand added compensation amid growing skepticism about whether the AI-focused spending spree will pay off.

“Apple’s return to the bond market appears more opportunistic than funding-driven, raising proceeds available for buybacks and dividends,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Robert Schiffman. For Apple, “shareholder returns remain a greater capital priority than the massive AI infrastructure spending confronting hyperscaler peers.”

Apple, which is rated AA+ by S&P Global Ratings, last sold bonds in May 2025, when it raised US$4.5 billion.

Bank of America, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are managing the transaction, the people added. The banks and the company either declined to comment of didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The S&P 500 Index slumped 4.4 per cent on Thursday, its biggest decline since April 2025, with Apple shares dropping 1.7 per cent. Meanwhile, the cost to protect high-grade debt against default surged as much as 5.9 per cent. REUTERS