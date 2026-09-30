The Business Times
business-time-50

Apple starts India payments service to take on Google, Paytm

Apple Pay could boost demand for Apple’s highly aspirational but pricey devices

Summarise
Published Wed, Sep 30, 2026 · 11:45 AM
    • Apple has expanded its store network in India.
    • Apple has expanded its store network in India. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    APPLE started its payments service in India, seeking to boost its presence in a key growth market with more than a billion consumers.

    Apple Pay is first launching in partnership with local lender Axis Bank, the US tech giant said in a statement on Wednesday (Sep 30). That means Axis Bank customers can store their credit or debit cards in the Apple Wallet on iPhones and Apple Watches, and then use their device to make payments.

    The Cupertino, California-based company is going after the rapidly expanding middle class of the world’s most populous country. While the market is dominated by less expensive Android devices, Apple’s increasing manufacturing and retail presence is helping it gain users among the more affluent Indian consumers.

    Apple Pay relies on Face ID or Touch ID to approve payments in-person via tap-to-pay, on websites and through apps.

    In time, the service will expand to support other banks’ cards as well as state-backed Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, Bloomberg News reported previously. UPI, which allows Indian customers to instantly transfer money and pay bills, dominates India’s digital payments space.

    Rival Alphabet’s Google Pay, Walmart-controlled PhonePe and homegrown Paytm dominate India’s crowded payments space.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Apple Pay could further boost demand for Apple’s highly aspirational but pricey devices. The firm has grown its store network in India, and operates six company-owned shops in India, including in New Delhi and the financial capital of Mumbai. It has also increased the number of partner stores.

    Its expanding manufacturing operations in India have helped the company move 25 per cent of global iPhone output to the country. Apple is increasingly using India as an export hub for US-bound iPhones after President Donald Trump ratcheted up a trade war with China. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    AppleIndia

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    Tuas Road Viaduct’s phase two will extend the viaduct at its western and eastern ends, and will link Pioneer Road, Tuas South and Tuas Port.

    Hwa Seng Builder, two China companies win S$1.2 billion Tuas Road Viaduct phase two contracts

    Ang’s San Miguel holds nearly 25% of Luzon’s installed capacity and Lopez’s First Gen accounts for 12%.

    Deal between tycoon friends sparks scrutiny of Philippine power sector

    Between May 2024 and July 2026, around two-thirds of the estimated 640 tankers loaded at the Westridge Marine Terminal in Vancouver arrived in Asia.

    Canada is upping oil flows to Asia, but South-east Asia’s refineries aren’t ready to handle them yet

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More