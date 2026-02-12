Apple’s iPhone only smartphone to see sales growth in China this January

Every major Chinese mobile maker sees steep declines in a market that is down 23% overall

The iPhone 17 lineup helped Apple to 8% growth, raising its share of the market to roughly a fifth, sharing the lead with Huawei. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Apple’s iPhone was the only smartphone line to register growth in China sales in January, according to Counterpoint Research.

Every major Chinese mobile maker, from Huawei Technologies to Xiaomi, saw major declines in a market that was down 23 per cent overall, Counterpoint’s researchers said, largely due to reduced subsidies and a shift in the timing of the Chinese New Year.

The iPhone 17 lineup, however, helped Apple to 8 per cent growth, raising its share of the market to roughly a fifth, sharing the lead with Huawei.

Cupertino, California-based Apple has seen its flagship product stage a major comeback since the September introduction of new models. Its shipments in the world’s biggest smartphone market surged over the holiday period, helping it achieve its best ever iPhone quarter. Its rivals in China, which had benefited from a generous subsidy programme for lower-priced devices the year prior, had more of a struggle this year with “subdued consumer sentiment,” Counterpoint said.

“Apple stood out as the only major brand to achieve year-on-year growth and its market share reached the highest January level in the past five years,” according to the researchers. “The iPhone 17 base version now qualifies for government subsidies, boosting its value-for-money appeal and driving a 9 per cent month-on-month sales increase.”

There have been few discounts or price cuts for the iPhone 17 series so far, leaving room for further adjustments or margin optimisation, they added. Other brands have yet to enter their most intensive promotional phase, with this month’s Chinese New Year festival set to be the centrepiece of seasonal buying, they said. BLOOMBERG