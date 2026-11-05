Arm’s third-quarter revenue forecast above estimates but investors unimpressed

It expects to sell US$2 billion worth of its CPU, the AGI CPU, in fiscal 2027 and 2028

Demand for Arm-based technology has benefited from the AI boom. REUTERS

ARM Holdings on Wednesday (Nov 4) forecast third-quarter revenue marginally ahead of Wall Street estimates, disappointing investors and dragging the chip company’s stock about 3.5 per cent lower in extended trading.

Demand for Arm-based technology has benefited from the AI boom, as major cloud companies develop custom processors for data-centre workloads. Arm’s architecture is prized for its power efficiency, an increasingly important factor as operators seek to rein in the energy and cooling costs of running large AI models.

“We’re just seeing huge pickup for all technology around the datacentre space,” Arm CEO Rene Haas said in an interview with Reuters.

The company now expects it will sell US$2 billion worth of its central processing unit (CPU), the AGI CPU, in fiscal 2027 and 2028. The company has worked with Taiwan’s TSMC and other chip suppliers to secure enough raw materials to produce the US$2 billion, Haas said.

“We think the two (billion) is now very achievable,” Haas said.

Prior to this year, Arm sold its designs, but in March it announced that it was getting into the complete chip business and had US$1 billion worth of orders for the AGI CPU at launch.

THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS Powering Asean's Future 2026 Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

Unlike chipmakers that manufacture semiconductors, Arm Holdings licenses its processor architecture and earns royalties on chips shipped using its technology, making licensing fees and royalty payments the company’s primary sources of revenue.

Arm said its server-chip architecture accounted for more than 50 per cent of deployments at major cloud providers in 2025 and is expected to exceed 60 per cent by the end of 2026.

Revenue from royalties, which Arm collects on each chip shipped using its technology, rose 8 per cent to US$670 million for the second quarter, compared with estimates of US$720.8 million.

Licensing revenue, which includes upfront fees for access to its technology, was US$773 million, compared with estimates of US$625.1 million.

The company’s second-quarter revenue of US$1.44 billion beat analysts’ average estimate of US$1.38 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Arm’s adjusted profit of 52 cents per share surpassed estimates of 47 cents per share.

The company projected third-quarter revenue of US$1.54 billion, compared with the average analyst estimate of US$1.53 billion.

Last month, a Delaware jury found Arm breached parts of its licensing agreement with Qualcomm and interfered with the latter’s relationship with Meta, but awarded only US$2 in damages, leaving key disputes over royalties and future licensing terms to be decided by a judge. REUTERS