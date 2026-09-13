Australia vows to bolster resilience of telco networks after outage at Singtel-owned Optus

Technical glitch on Sep 11 affected Optus voice calling services ​in parts of Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania states and ​the Northern Territory

Optus on Sep 12 apologised for the glitch, which the centre-left government described as “deeply concerning” and said was being investigated. PHOTO: ST

[SYDNEY] Australia’s government pledged on Sunday (Sep 13) to bolster resilience in the country’s telecommunications networks after an outage at Optus, the country’s No 2 carrier, impacted users in three states and disrupted some emergency services calls.

The 76-minute technical glitch on Friday affected Optus voice calling services ​in parts of Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania states and ​the Northern Territory, with some customers experiencing “intermittent call ⁠dropouts”, according to Optus.

It followed an Optus network ​issue in 2025 that left hundreds of people unable to contact police, fire and ambulance services and resulted in two deaths.

Asked on Sunday about the latest outage, Communications Minister Anika Wells said “no piece of infrastructure be it roads, bridges, poles, wires is 100 per cent resilient”.

“What we need to do is make sure these systems are as resilient as we can possibly make them,” Wells said in televised remarks.

Optus, ⁠owned by Singtel, on Saturday apologised for the glitch, which the centre-left government described as “deeply concerning” and said was being investigated.

In ​2024, Optus was fined A$12 million (US$8.6 million) by regulators for failing to provide emergency call services to thousands during ⁠a ​nationwide outage in 2023. Optus also ​suffered a cyberattack in 2022 that affected the data of around 9.5 million ​Australians. REUTERS