Australia vows to bolster resilience of telco networks after outage at Singtel-owned Optus
Technical glitch on Sep 11 affected Optus voice calling services in parts of Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania states and the Northern Territory
- Optus on Sep 12 apologised for the glitch, which the centre-left government described as “deeply concerning” and said was being investigated. PHOTO: ST
[SYDNEY] Australia’s government pledged on Sunday (Sep 13) to bolster resilience in the country’s telecommunications networks after an outage at Optus, the country’s No 2 carrier, impacted users in three states and disrupted some emergency services calls.
The 76-minute technical glitch on Friday affected Optus voice calling services in parts of Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania states and the Northern Territory, with some customers experiencing “intermittent call dropouts”, according to Optus.
It followed an Optus network issue in 2025 that left hundreds of people unable to contact police, fire and ambulance services and resulted in two deaths.
Asked on Sunday about the latest outage, Communications Minister Anika Wells said “no piece of infrastructure be it roads, bridges, poles, wires is 100 per cent resilient”.
“What we need to do is make sure these systems are as resilient as we can possibly make them,” Wells said in televised remarks.
Optus, owned by Singtel, on Saturday apologised for the glitch, which the centre-left government described as “deeply concerning” and said was being investigated.
SEE ALSO
Asean Intelligence
Get insights into businesses across South-east AsiaGet the free report
In 2024, Optus was fined A$12 million (US$8.6 million) by regulators for failing to provide emergency call services to thousands during a nationwide outage in 2023. Optus also suffered a cyberattack in 2022 that affected the data of around 9.5 million Australians. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services
TRENDING NOW
Singapore’s new data centres must use renewables. Can they overcome the hurdles?
Vietnam pitches its real economy, not a Singapore replica, in two-city IFC push
Ng family’s Far East group sells Watten Estate property for S$84.2 million to Aurum Land
Anthropic CEO urges slower AI development as Altman, Musk rally behind call