Autodesk to cut about 7% of staff amid sales reorganisation push

Autodesk makes industrial design and operation software for industries such as architecture and construction. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Software company Autodesk is planning to cut around 1,000 jobs, or about 7 per cent of its workforce, as it seeks to streamline its efforts in sales and marketing.

Most of the reductions will be related to sales functions, the company said on Thursday (Jan 22) in a regulatory filing. It expects to incur pretax restructuring charges of about US$135 million to US$160 million related to the cuts – mainly severance and other benefits, most of which will result in cash expenditures during the fiscal 2027 year.

The firm also said that it sees pretax restructuring charges of around US$90 million to US$110 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, which ends Jan 31.

A portion of the resulting savings will be reinvested in “key strategic priorities” throughout the fiscal year ending Jan 31, 2027, it added.

San Francisco-based Autodesk makes industrial design and operation software for industries such as architecture and construction. The shares rose as high as 4.8 per cent on Thursday in New York.

The cuts follow a reorganisation last year in which Autodesk eliminated around 1,350 roles. Those reductions were made to change the company’s sales process and accelerate investments in artificial intelligence (AI), it said at the time.

The latest cuts are a capstone to that earlier round, said chief executive officer Andrew Anagnost in a letter to employees published alongside the filing.

“The majority of today’s action is focused on completing the final phase of that journey,” he wrote, adding that he did not expect layoffs to become an annual tradition and that the announcement should not be construed as an effort to “replace people with AI”.

The cuts will reduce operating expenses and raise the 2027 non-Gaap operating margin above consensus, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Niraj Patel and Maria Beltran wrote in a note. Earnings-per-share estimates should move above US$12.20, they added.

The restructuring is “in line with Autodesk’s ongoing emphasis on unlocking efficiencies across its sales and marketing organisation as the company continues to progress through the final stages of its transaction model transition”, William Blair analyst Dylan Becker wrote in a note. BLOOMBERG