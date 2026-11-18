The US announced a rule requiring data centre operators in countries including Singapore and Malaysia to get a license to buy advanced AI chips

The US’ announcement is aimed at curbing Chinese companies’ remote access to AI chips, which is how TikTok parent ByteDance would use the Nvidia GPUs. PHOTO: REUTERS

BANKERS have frozen work on a US$480 million loan that would have funded advanced Nvidia chips for use by China’s ByteDance, according to people familiar with the matter.

After the US placed its latest curbs on access to AI chips, bankers at five lenders evaluating the deal have had internal discussions about pulling out or not joining the loan amid fears of violating the new restrictions, the people said.

Singapore-based neocloud Aolani Cloud recently began inviting banks to join the loan, which would fund the purchase of GPUs for a data centre in Malaysia.

But on Monday, the US announced a rule requiring data centre operators in countries including Singapore and Malaysia to get a license to buy advanced AI chips.

The step is aimed at curbing Chinese companies’ remote access to such technology, which is how TikTok parent ByteDance would use the Nvidia GPUs.

The pause in work on the loan illustrates how the Trump administration’s surprise move has caught many dealmakers in Asia off-guard.

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Across the region, lenders scrambled on Tuesday to work out what the new regulations would mean for billions of AI debt in the pipeline and deals that have already been done.

“We have spent significant time with our banking and financing partners to assess and anticipate regulatory risk ahead of this recent new ruling,” a spokesperson for Aolani said in response to questions about the loan being paused. “We are pro-actively working with regulators and our financing partners to ensure the project delivery goes ahead in full compliance with the new ruling.”

DBS Group, which is the mandated lead arranger and book-runner on the deal, declined to comment.

It’s not yet clear how exactly the license approval process will work, and which firms will be required to apply for them. That’s prompted a barrage of questions from potential lenders, one of the people said.

It’s unlikely that there would be progress on funding the Aolani deal until bankers can fully evaluate the new rule, the people said.

Internally, some bankers have described the facility as dead given the risks banks could incur if it was found to violate the new US rule, they said. BLOOMBERG