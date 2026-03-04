Billionaire Tesla whale says he bought one million Nvidia shares

He adds that he wants to show his support to a ‘nervous market’

[SINGAPORE] Billionaire Leo Koguan, who emerged a few years ago as one of the biggest individual shareholders of Tesla, said he bought one million shares of Nvidia on Tuesday (Mar 3).

“I am convinced artificial intelligence (AI) is not a bubble, it is only the beginning,” he posted to the social media platform, X, on Wednesday.

“(I) plan to buy one million more (Nvidia shares) soon. To show my support to a nervous market,” he followed up in a message to Bloomberg News.

The chipmaker closed at US$180.05 on Tuesday in New York, meaning the 71-year-old billionaire would have paid roughly US$180 million.

He has a US$12.8 billion fortune, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows.

Even though he has become increasingly sceptical of Elon Musk and Tesla, including the company’s decision to award the CEO a pay package potentially worth as much as US$1 trillion, he said he is “still mostly in Tesla” and treasury bills.

He declined to specify the extent to which he has pared his stake in the company over the years.

“I do think Tesla’s energy, cybercap and Teslabot are not fully priced in, so daring investors could still buy Tesla today for the future fortune.Tesla is the leading embodied AI on earth,” he wrote on X.

Born in Indonesia, educated in New York and residing in Singapore, he made his initial fortune from SHI International – a Somerset, New Jersey-based enterprise and software company he ran with his ex-wife.

He has said he began buying Tesla in 2019 and quickly built a massive holding using stock options, increasing his stake multiple times. BLOOMBERG