C3.ai to cut 26% of workforce following CEO transition

The software firm has posted a series of underwhelming earnings results

C3.ai had nearly 1,200 workers as at April 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] C3.ai, a maker of data analysis software, is cutting about a quarter of its workforce after the appointment of a new chief executive officer.

About 26 per cent of the company’s global workforce will be eliminated “to materially improve” operating efficiency and “position the company for success,” C3.ai said on Wednesday (Feb 25) in a regulatory filing. In addition, the company will trim about 30 per cent of its annual nonemployee costs. C3.ai had nearly 1,200 workers as at April 2025.

The stock declined about 20 per cent in extended trading after C3.ai cut its revenue guidance for the full year in addition to announcing the job reductions.

The software firm has had a difficult year. It has posted a series of underwhelming earnings results and in July, founder Tom Siebel said that he was seeking a successor as chief executive officer due to significant visual impairment stemming from an autoimmune disease.

C3 appointed Stephen Ehikian as CEO in September. He had most recently served as acting administrator of the General Services Administration under US President Donald Trump. Prior to that, he helped build two companies that were acquired by Salesforce, where he spent a few years.

“We have reduced our cost structure and cash burn,” Ehikian said. “We have restructured and flattened the sales organisation.”

Last month, the Information reported that C3 was in talks to merge with startup Automation Anywhere. BLOOMBERG