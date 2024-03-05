China’s Huawei and Amazon in patent licencing agreement

Published Tue, Mar 05, 2024 · 12:55 pm
Huawei has similar patent agreements with Chinese smartphone manufacturers Xiaomi and Oppo.
PHOTO: AFP

Huawei

CHINA’S Huawei Technologies and United States tech giant Amazon said they had signed a multi-year patent licencing deal that resolves litigation between them.

Most terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Alan Fan, head of Huawei’s intellectual property rights department, said the Chinese firm had ended lawsuits brought against Amazon in Germany over patented technology related to wifi and video playback.

The US has barred Chinese telecom companies from its market citing concerns about data, and designated Huawei and ZTE as threats, requiring US carriers to remove their equipment from US networks.

It has also prevented US firms from supplying Huawei with chips and other components, crippling its smartphone business.

Despite those tensions, the patent licence deal shows “American and Chinese companies and companies from other regions are cooperating without limitations in standards and patent licensing”, Fan said.

Huawei also announced it had signed a cross-licencing patent deal with domestic smartphone maker Vivo covering communication technologies including 5G. Huawei has similar patent agreements with Chinese smartphone manufacturers Xiaomi and Oppo. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Amazon

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Telcos, Media & Tech

China to step up quantum computing, AI efforts as it aims for tech self-sufficiency

Amazon’s AWS to launch Saudi Arabia data centres, invest over US$5.3 billion

AMD hits US roadblock in selling AI chip tailored for China

Ex-Twitter executives sue Musk for unpaid severance

Nvidia leaps Aramco to be world’s third most-valuable company

Nvidia becomes Tesla’s successor as market flips from EV to AI

Breaking News

Most Popular