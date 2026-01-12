Chinese semiconductor firm OmniVision jumps 16.2% in Hong Kong trading debut

The debut gives it a market capitalisation of around HK$152.9 billion

Above: Exchange Square in Hong Kong. The bourse there had a resurgence in IPOs last year, becoming the world’s top destination for listings. PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Shares of OmniVision Integrated Circuits jumped 16.2 per cent in their Hong Kong debut on Monday (Jan 12), after the Chinese semiconductor design company raised HK$4.8 billion (S$719.3 million) from a second listing.

Shares of the Shanghai-listed firm opened at HK$108 each, 3.1 per cent higher than its offer price of HK$104.8, before rising further to close at its highest at HK$121.8.

This gives the company a market capitalisation of around HK$152.9 billion.

On the Shanghai bourse, shares of OmniVision ended 1.5 per cent higher at 133.55 yuan (S$24.6) a share, giving it a market capitalisation of about 161.6 billion yuan.

OmniVision is the third-largest digital image sensor provider globally, with a market share of 13.7 per cent based on revenue from digital imaging solutions in 2024, it said in its Hong Kong listing prospectus, citing research and consultancy firm Frost & Sullivan.

The company planned to use about 70 per cent of the listing proceeds for research and development, with the balance for global market expansion, investments and acquisitions, its prospectus said.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

It also revealed that OmniVision’s cornerstone investors include Boyu Capital’s Wildlife Willow, UBS Asset Management Singapore and China Post’s PSBC Wealth Management.

Hong Kong had a resurgence in initial public offerings (IPOs) last year, becoming the world’s top destination for listings.

This was propelled by regulatory changes and pent-up demand from firms seeking access to capital, after years of tough oversight from mainland Chinese authorities.

Around US$37.2 billion was raised from 115 new listings, the most since 2021, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.

Shares of MiniMax Group, the second of China’s so-called “AI tigers” to go public, doubled in value at their Hong Kong debut on Friday, and rose another 15.4 per cent on Monday.

Shanghai-listed GigaDevice Semiconductor is scheduled to commence trading in Hong Kong on Tuesday, after having raised HK$4.68 billion from its second offering. REUTERS