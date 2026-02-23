Chinese smartphone maker Honor plans humanoid service robot

The robot will make its debut at the MWC Barcelona tech conference

[SHENZHEN] Honor Device will unveil its first humanoid robot later this week, joining a rush by Chinese companies into a burgeoning sector of new technology.

The robot, aimed at consumer services such as shopping assistance, will make its debut at the MWC Barcelona tech conference this weekend, the Shenzhen-based smartphone maker said on Monday (Feb 23).

Honor, which went independent from Huawei Technologies in 2020, says it will be first among its peers to enter the humanoid segment, though Huawei is also developing AI models for such tasks. Honor will also show off its latest artificial intelligence advancements, under the banner of what it calls the Honor Robot Phone.

The race to build artificial intelligence into physical products is now led by Chinese startups like Unitree, whose machines were featured in a spectacular acrobatic showcase during the country’s Chinese New Year gala broadcast.

Honor has set up a multibillion-US dollar initiative to expand into new industries, with a focus on AI and novel applications. Like rivals Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, the company is also building its own agentic AI services that will be integrated into its software for smartphones and other devices.

Closely held Honor, which has backing from the Shenzhen government’s investment vehicle and an array of state-owned enterprises, has said it’s on track to a public listing, though it has not yet fixed a timeline.

Recent debuts by Chinese AI-focused companies, such as large language model developer Zhipu, have been greeted with enthusiasm by investors seeking domestic competitors to the likes of OpenAI and Anthropic PBC. BLOOMBERG