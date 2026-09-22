ComfortDelGro’s ‘digital core’ helps integrate acquisitions while supporting existing operations

A single platform aids in the folding of new businesses into its processes, data and governance standards

CDG plans to consolidate the bespoke solutions that its subsidiaries use in the UK and Europe into a single platform to bring processes and data together. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Running transport operations across multiple countries is a tricky enough tech challenge, but acquisitions that come with their own IT systems can further multiply the difficulties involved.

“While these systems serve their respective businesses well, they also make it challenging to obtain a consistent view of data across the group and to scale processes efficiently,” Dirk Paul Sibiet, group chief information officer of ComfortDelGro (CDG), told The Business Times.

In the past two years, the group has acquired a number of transport operators, such as Addison Lee, a premium taxi and private hire operator in London, Australian taxi operator A2B, as well as UK-based transport operator CMAC Group.

CDG has built up a “digital core” that provides a foundation for its key business functions while allowing flexibility to cater for local operating environments.

For example, the group leveraged German software provider SAP’s enterprise resource planning solution to process over 1.3 million journal entries, 31,000 invoices and 5,000 finance workflow approvals in Singapore alone. This improved efficiency by reducing the need for manual work.

With SAP, CDG redesigned and standardised legacy finance, human resources and procurement processes for use across its business units.

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The workflows now consolidate data into a common layer, and allow the company to glean more meaningful insights to make decisions across markets.

The standardised digital workflows also allow CDG employees to access information and services directly. “This reduces administrative effort and allows teams to spend more time on higher-value activities such as analysis, planning and employee support,” said Sibiet.

Aids in integrating acquisitions

A solid digital core enables newly acquired businesses to be integrated faster and more easily to CDG’s processes, data and governance standards.

Duplication has also been reduced. For example, CDG focused on integrating Addison Lee with its own point-to-point business CityFleet Networks, bringing all drivers and corporate accounts onto a single digital platform and driver app.

“Behind these integrations,” said Sibiet, “is the need for a common technology and data foundation, which the digital core provides.”

A key benefit arising from this is access to timely and consistent information across business units for better oversight and governance.

There are plans to consolidate the bespoke solutions that CDG’s subsidiaries use in the UK and Europe into a single platform to bring processes and data together. For CDG’s Australia business, there are plans to integrate it within the platform from 2027 onwards.

AI focus

Artificial intelligence is an important area of focus for CDG, but Sibiet pointed out that the priority has been to establish the right foundation for innovation. The group’s approach to AI is grounded in “operational realities”, he added.

Any technology deployed must integrate seamlessly into CDG’s existing transport networks even as safety and reliability standards must pass muster.

In Singapore, CDG has deployed AI in predictive maintenance tools for the bus operations of its subsidiary SBS Transit.

This has helped to reduce unplanned bus service disruptions and improve reliability, preventing more than 500 breakdowns in 2025.

“Metroline in the UK has also deployed AI-assisted scheduling tools to optimise operations and service delivery, saving over 700,000 passengers significant waiting time daily,” said Sibiet.

In the next 12 months, CDG will be focused on getting all its businesses, including those in the UK and Australia, onto its digital platform.

The group is also looking to adopt AI in a way that will support its workforce through the changes.

“This includes upskilling our people, putting in place a robust AI governance framework, and strengthening our data strategy to support secure and responsible AI adoption across the organisation,” said Sibiet.