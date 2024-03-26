Dell reduces workforce as part of broader cost cuts

Published Tue, Mar 26, 2024 · 7:38 am
The layoffs come after sluggish demand for its PCs for nearly two years partly contributed to a 11 per cent drop in revenue in fourth-quarter earnings posted last month.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Dell

DELL Technologies reduced its workforce as part of a broader initiative to cut costs that included limiting external hiring and employee reorganisations, it said in a filing on Monday (Mar 25).

As at Feb 2, 2024, it had nearly 120,000 employees, down from about 126,000 a year earlier.

The layoffs come after sluggish demand for its personal computers (PCs) for nearly two years partly contributed to a 11 per cent drop in revenue in fourth-quarter earnings posted last month.

Dell expects net revenue in its client solutions group – home to PCs – to grow for the entire year, it said. The segment’s revenue had fallen 12 per cent in the fourth quarter.

While Dell cautioned against near-term challenges, the company expects demand to improve and the pricing environment to be more competitive in FY 2025.

However, the company expects input costs to rise and added there is likely to be a “continued reduction of our other businesses’ net revenue as a result of the change in our commercial relationship with VMware”.

SEE ALSO

Dell bought back shares tied to its interest in software maker VMware, paving the way for it to return to the market in 2018. Chipmaker Broadcom closed its US$69 billion acquisition of VMware last year.

Last year, Dell slashed 6,650 jobs, when it braced for a potential recession and demand for PCs dwindled. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Tech layoffs

Layoffs

Computers

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Telcos, Media & Tech

Ericsson to lay off 1,200 staff in Sweden as 5G spending slows

Apple, Google, Meta targeted in EU’s first Digital Markets Act probes

Head of leading Atos shareholder Onepoint says ready to lead rescue plan

Has China lost its taste for the iPhone?

China blocks use of Intel and AMD chips in government computers: report

China commerce minister meets Apple’s Cook

Breaking News

Most Popular