SpaceX already has a multi-year cloud services agreement with Google

In a regulatory filing in June, SpaceX disclosed compute-capacity agreements with Anthropic and Google worth more than US$70 billion on aggregate. PHOTO: REUTERS

ELON Musk said on Saturday (Nov 28) in a post on X that Google was interested in renting more computing capacity from SpaceX, without providing further details.

Musk, SpaceX and Google did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

SpaceX already has a multi-year cloud services agreement with Google, signed before its blockbuster IPO. Google will pay SpaceX US$920 million monthly from October 2026 to June 2029, as per the terms of the deal announced in June.

The compute capacity includes about 110,000 Nvidia GPUs, CPUs, memory and other related components.

Demand for computing infrastructure has surged since generative AI services were introduced, prompting technology companies to invest heavily in data centres equipped with advanced chips from Nvidia and other manufacturers.

In May, rival Anthropic said that it had reached a deal to tap SpaceX’s computing resources.

In a regulatory filing in June, SpaceX disclosed compute-capacity agreements with Anthropic and Google worth more than US$70 billion on aggregate.

SpaceX is also increasing its computing capacity beyond its existing Memphis-area hub. It said in November it would spend more than US$74 billion in a planned investment at a new supercomputer facility at Starbase in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, and a second campus in Cochise County, Arizona. REUTERS