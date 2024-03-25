EU to investigate Apple, Google, Meta for potential Digital Markets Act breaches

Published Mon, Mar 25, 2024 · 6:27 pm
EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager and European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton hold a press conference in Brussels, Belgium Mar 25, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS

European Union

EU ANTITRUST regulators on Monday (Mar 25) opened their first investigations under the Digital Markets Act into Apple, Alphabet’s Google and Meta Platforms for potential breaches of the landmark EU tech rules.

“The (European) Commission suspects that the measures put in place by these gatekeepers fall short of effective compliance of their obligations under the DMA,” the EU executive said in a statement.

The EU competition enforcer will investigate Alphabet’s rules on steering in Google Play and self-preferencing on Google Search, Apple’s rules on steering in the App Store and the choice screen for Safari and Meta’s ‘pay or consent model’.

The Commission also launched investigatory steps relating to Apple’s new fee structure for alternative app stores and Amazon’s ranking practices on its marketplace. REUTERS

