German startups are expected to raise US$13.4 billion in 2026, up 89% from the previous year

A quantum processor chip in the process of being packaged and fitted with microwave connections ahead of cryogenic testing at the startup Peak Quantum, Munich, Germany, Sep 1, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] European technology startups are attracting more investors and are expected to raise a total of US$81 billion in capital this year, a report by venture capital firm Atomico showed on Wednesday (Nov 18).

The figure represents a 62 per cent increase and the second-highest amount since the survey began in 2015.

“All the ingredients are actually there: talent, capital and demand,” Atomico partner Tom Wehmeier told Reuters. “But they are either blocked or misallocated.”

Europeans hold US$50 trillion in savings in pension funds, insurance companies and bank accounts. “But only 0.01 per cent of that flows into European venture capital to support homegrown innovation,” Wehmeier said.

Investment remains far below levels in the United States, where technology startups are expected to attract US$450 billion.

German startups are expected to raise US$13.4 billion in 2026, up 89 per cent from the previous year, with funding largely going to established companies, the report said.

Military AI developer Helsing, robotics maker Neura Robotics and drone manufacturer Quantum Systems have each secured funding of more than US$1 billion in recent months. REUTERS