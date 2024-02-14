Firefox maker Mozilla is cutting 60 jobs after naming new CEO

MOZILLA, the maker of Web browser Firefox, is cutting about 60 jobs as part of a shake-up under a new chief executive officer.

Mozilla said that the move affects about 5 per cent of its workforce and that the cuts were primarily in the product development organisation. The company informed employees of the decision on Tuesday (Feb 13).

“We’re scaling back investment in some product areas in order to focus on areas that we feel have the greatest chance of success,” Mozilla said. “We intend to re-prioritise resources against products such as Firefox Mobile, where there’s a significant opportunity to grow and establish a better model for the industry.”

The move comes a week after the company named Laura Chambers as its CEO. She’s a former Airbnb and eBay executive who joined Mozilla’s board three years ago. Mitchell Baker, Mozilla’s longtime chief, stepped down to become the company’s executive chairman.

Mozilla last cut a significant number of jobs four years ago at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The not-for-profit company, which competes with Alphabet’s Google Chrome, Apple’s Safari and Microsoft’s Edge, has been grappling with sliding market share of its Firefox Web browser in recent years.

In addition to Firefox, Mozilla’s products include e-mail software Thunderbird and article-saving app Pocket.

The move comes after a string of tech layoffs, with more than 32,000 jobs lost in the industry so far this year. Several major tech companies have made cuts in recent weeks, including Amazon.com and Snap. BLOOMBERG

