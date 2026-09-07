The Business Times
business-time-50

Foxconn says third quarter to outperform market expectations on AI strength

Firm is Nvidia’s biggest server maker and a major Apple supplier

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Mon, Sep 7, 2026 · 12:09 PM
    • Foxconn’s revenue in August rose 51.98% from a year earlier to US$29.15 billion, the highest amount ever for August.
    • Foxconn’s revenue in August rose 51.98% from a year earlier to US$29.15 billion, the highest amount ever for August. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [TAIPEI] Foxconn’s third-quarter performance is expected to outperform market expectations given strong AI-related demand, the Taiwanese contract electronics maker said on Saturday (Sep 5), though it offered caution about “volatile” global politics.

    Foxconn, Nvidia’s biggest server maker and a major Apple supplier, has been a big beneficiary of the trend towards AI, reporting in August a 35 per cent rise in second-quarter profit that beat analyst forecasts.

    “In the third quarter, as AI demand continues to grow, and ICT products also enter the peak season of the second half of the year, operations are expected to gradually gain momentum,” it said in a statement, referring to information and communication technology.

    “Currently, the company’s visibility for the third quarter has improved compared to the previous month, with overall performance expected to outperform market expectations,” it added, without giving details.

    However, Foxconn said it remained necessary to “monitor the impact of the volatile global political and economic situation”. It likewise did not elaborate.

    Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, does not provide numerical forecasts.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    It said revenue in August rose 51.98 per cent from a year earlier to NT$921.8 billion (US$29.15 billion), the highest amount ever for August and the second month in a row it has exceeded NT$900 billion.

    Foxconn’s shares closed up 3.4 per cent on Sep 4, before the revenue data was released, outperforming the broader market’s 1.5 per cent gain. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    FoxconnTaiwanAsiaCorporate earningsArtificial IntelligenceSemiconductors

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    PM Wong committed to donate his full annual increment - which works out to S$1.4 million – to “suitable good causes” for the next five years.

    Singapore's benchmark ministerial pay to rise to S$1.8m; ministers won’t get the full increase at once

    Vertical solar panels integrated into buildings are cited as one of several examples of green pathways that data centres can adopt.

    Singapore’s new data centres must use renewables. Can they overcome the hurdles?

    According to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Trump administration wants a say in Canada’s trade negotiations with other countries.

    Will the US-Canada tariff war irrevocably damage bilateral ties?

    Workers in Singapore are finding their roles reshaped by AI, with some tasks increasingly automated and some positions disappearing altogether.

    Is AI stealing your job?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More