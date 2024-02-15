Google opens Paris research hub as France seeks bigger AI role

Published Thu, Feb 15, 2024 · 10:20 pm
The new facility will host a total of 300 scientists and engineers who had previously been scattered around other Google offices around Paris.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Alphabet (Google)

ALPHABET’S Google opened a new Paris hub for its artificial intelligence research teams, as the French capital stakes its claim to be the European centre of the emerging technology.

The new facility will host a total of 300 scientists and engineers who had previously been scattered around other Google offices around Paris, Alphabet chief executive officer Sundar Pichai said at the opening ceremony attended by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday (Feb 15).

“Paris is a global centre for innovation, and a magnet for tech talent,” Pichai said at the event. The hub will cater to startups, academics and other companies, including ones that don’t use Google AI products.

France is positioning itself as one of the main European hubs for AI. Mistral AI, a French OpenAI rival formed less than a year ago, reached a US$2 billion valuation in December. California startup Poolside AI relocated to Paris last year after raising over US$100 million in seed capital.

Google has been increasingly focused on AI after strides by rivals Microsoft and OpenAI are seen as potentially threatening its core Internet search business. Last year it merged its DeepMind and Google Brain AI research units in an attempt to keep pace in the race to develop the technology.

Pichai also met with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier on Thursday. They discussed topics including preparations for a French AI summit planned later this year, the Elysee said. BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Artificial Intelligence

France

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Telcos, Media & Tech

Nokia, Dell agree to partnership on private 5G, cloud networks

Nvidia’s scorching shares drew hedge funds in Q4, filings show

Starlink satellites approved for use in Israel and Gaza

Chip giant TSMC helps power Taiwan’s stock index to record high

Google enables OS upgrades for older PCs post-Windows 10 support cut-off

Japan chipmaker Renesas to buy software company Altium for A$9.1 billion

Breaking News

Most Popular