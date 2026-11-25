HP’s stock had gained 15% this year through the close

HP’s revenue increased 9.3 per cent to US$16 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended Oct 31. PHOTO: REUTERS

HP GAVE a profit forecast for the current year that will likely exceed analysts’ estimates, signalling the computer and printer maker is improving its ability to manage rising costs associated with memory chips. The shares jumped in extended trading.

Earnings, excluding items such as restructuring costs, will be US$3.15 to US$3.45 a share for the year beginning this month, the company said on Tuesday (Nov 24) in a statement. Analysts, on average, projected US$3.18, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

For the current quarter ending January, profit will be 66 cents to 76 cents a share, HP said. Analysts, on average, estimated 72 cents. The forecasts include the impact of tariff refunds, the company said.

The shares rose about 15 per cent in late trading after closing at US$27.94 in New York. The stock had gained 15 per cent this year through the close.

HP and other computing device makers are coping with an unprecedented surge in demand for memory chips fuelled by the AI build-out.

Amid skyrocketing costs for those components, HP has raised prices on its products, leading consumers to push off buying new computers. Corporate customers, however, are investing in new machines and revenue in that business rose 23 per cent.

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Global PC shipments declined more than 22 per cent in the July-September period from a year earlier, according to industry research firm Gartner.

“We continued to grow our higher-value businesses, with AI PCs reaching nearly 60 per cent of shipments, while taking steps to address memory and storage cost pressures,” Bruce Broussard, the company’s interim chief executive officer, said in the statement.

Revenue increased 9.3 per cent to US$16 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended Oct 31. Profit, excluding some items, was 83 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of 74 cents on revenue of US$15.3 billion. The earnings included a larger-than-forecast tariff refund of 15 cents a share, compared with a previously forecast 8 cents.

“While our fiscal 2027 outlook reflects a prudent view of continued cost and demand pressures, we have a strong track record of addressing challenges and are confident in our ability to drive improvement in our profitability throughout the year,” said chief financial officer Karen Parkhill.

HP has named Emma Walmsley to take over as new CEO in January. BLOOMBERG