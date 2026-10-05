The Business Times
business-time-50

Huawei agrees to a multi-year patent licensing deal with Qualcomm

Huawei has ramped up its R&D spending in recent years

Summarise
Published Mon, Oct 5, 2026 · 03:21 PM
    • It is Huawei’s first patent licensing deal with Qualcomm that covers 5G technologies.
    • It is Huawei’s first patent licensing deal with Qualcomm that covers 5G technologies. PHOTO: REUTERS

    CHINA’S Huawei Technologies said on Monday (Oct 5) it had agreed a broad multi-year patent licence deal with Qualcomm covering artificial intelligence, 5G, computing and networking technologies.

    The agreement includes Qualcomm’s purchase of certain Huawei US patents related to computing, AI and networking, Huawei said in a statement.

    It is Huawei’s first patent licensing deal with Qualcomm that covers 5G technologies.

    Huawei said the deal is expected to push the total value of its patent licensing agreements to more than US$6.9 billion once completed.

    The company said its intellectual property licensing business has generated positive revenue since 2021, reflecting years of heavy investment in research and development.

    Huawei ramped up R&D spending in recent years, as US trade restrictions since 2019 have limited its ability to buy advanced chips and crucial software.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    The company made its first licensing payment to Qualcomm in 2001, while it received its first licensing income in 2011 from Motorola.

    The Qualcomm agreement follows a licensing deal with HP announced by Huawei in August. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    HuaweiQualcomm

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    PSD’s review followed claims in a working paper that civil servants had disproportionately bought properties near planned but unannounced MRT stations.

    8 public officers referred to police over property buys near unannounced MRT stations: Chan Chun Sing

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    Among retrenched PMETs who have found work again, about six in 10 earn more than before their retrenchment at both the 12 and 24-month marks.

    Retrenched PMETs who return on lower pay see median 25% wage cut

    Hao Mart was evicted by department store operator OG on alleged rental arrears and breaches of the lease agreement, less than two years into the lease.

    Hao Mart owner resisting OG’s mortgage foreclosure on his Tanglin GCB

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More