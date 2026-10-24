Instacart in talks with DoorDash and Uber for sale: report

A deal could draw antitrust scrutiny

A sale would combine two of the biggest food-delivery platforms in the US. PHOTO: REUTERS

INSTACART is exploring a possible sale and has held preliminary discussions with potential buyers including Uber and DoorDash, The Information reported on Friday (Oct 24), citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Instacart closed about 9 per cent higher on Friday. The company had a market value of about US$12 billion as of Thursday’s close.

A potential takeover by Uber or DoorDash could bolster the buyer’s online grocery delivery ambitions by combining Instacart’s established marketplace and retailer ties with its own vast delivery network and customer base.

But either deal could draw antitrust scrutiny, as it would bulk up two of the biggest food-delivery platforms in the US and add to a wave of consolidation. In July, Uber struck a nearly US$15 billion deal to buy Germany’s Delivery Hero.

Shares of Uber closed down around 3 per cent while DoorDash were 4 per cent lower. Instacart declined to comment when contacted by Reuters, while Uber and DoorDash did not immediately respond.

Discussions are ongoing with no guarantee of a deal, the report said, adding that a typical takeover premium of 30 to 40 per cent would value Instacart at roughly US$16 billion to US$17 billion, based on recent public technology deals.

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Last year, Instacart lowered its minimum order for free delivery for Instacart+ members to US$10, as rivals DoorDash and Uber Eats expand grocery and convenience delivery. Amazon is also expanding its quick delivery service, Amazon Now, which delivers groceries and essentials in 30 minutes or less.

“Instacart risks getting squeezed between retailers building their own digital channels and larger platforms that can bundle grocery with other services, giving consumers more reasons to keep coming back,” Emarketer analyst Zak Stambor said.

“For Instacart, a deal could provide the resources and reach to compete more effectively than it could on its own,” he said.

In 2021, DoorDash had held talks to acquire Instacart, legally known as Maplebear, in a potential deal that would have valued it between US$40 billion and US$50 billion, The Information had reported. The concerns about Biden administration’s antitrust approval derailed the talks.

Stambor said the latest deal is plausible as the Trump administration has shown “greater willingness” to approve deals even as “it could come at the cost of selling off parts of the business.” REUTERS