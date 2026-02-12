Instagram‘s top executive grilled over safety decisions at trial

(From left) Mariano Janin, Ellen Roome, and George Nicolaou sit outside a court with photos of their children who died, during a trial in a key test case accusing Meta and Google's YouTube of harming children's mental health through addictive platforms, Los Angeles, California, Feb 11, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] The top executive at Meta Platforms’ Instagram defended the social media platform’s choices around features that some company insiders called harmful to young users, at a trial on claims the app helped fuel a youth mental-health crisis.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, is testifying in Los Angeles as part of a trial on what plaintiffs call “social media addiction” in children and young adults. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is also expected to testify in the coming weeks.

A California woman who began using Instagram at age 9 is suing Meta and Google’s YouTube, saying the companies sought to profit by hooking young children on their services despite knowing social media could harm their mental health. She alleges the platforms contributed to her depression and body dysmorphia.

Several parents who say social media platforms led to their children’s deaths sat in the front row of the courtroom audience.

Access to social media for children has become an issue globally, with Australia in December becoming the first nation to prohibit use of the platforms for children younger than 16. Spain, Greece, Britain and France are among the many countries considering similar action.

In 2019, Mosseri and others at Instagram were discussing whether to lift a ban on photo filters that mimicked the effects of plastic surgery, according to emails shown in court.

Instagram teams working on policy, communications and well-being preferred to keep the ban in place while gathering more data on potential harms to teen girls.

“We would - rightly - be accused of putting growth over responsibility,” said Nick Clegg, who was then Meta’s vice-president of global affairs, according to emails shown in court.

Mosseri and Zuckerberg preferred to reverse the ban but remove the filters from the app’s recommendation section, an option described in emails as presenting “a notable well-being risk” but having a lower impact on user growth.

“I was trying to balance all the different considerations,” Mosseri said in court, adding that he agreed with the ultimate decision to prohibit filters that promote plastic surgery.

“Our policies, like our products, evolve all the time. We try to focus on the most important issues,” he said.

“Move fast and break things,” the company’s early motto coined by Zuckerberg, which came to symbolise Silicon Valley, is no longer appropriate, Mosseri said.

The case is a key test of a US law that protects online platforms from liability for user-created content, which has long shielded social media companies from lawsuits. The outcome of the case will influence how the companies respond to hundreds of similar lawsuits in the US.

Meta’s lawyers cited the law in objecting to some evidence presented in court. The company could raise the issue on appeal if it loses at trial.

A Meta spokesperson said on Tuesday that the main question in the case is whether Instagram was a substantial factor in the woman’s mental health struggles, and that “the evidence will show she faced many significant, difficult challenges well before she ever used social media.” REUTERS