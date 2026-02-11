The Business Times

Memory chip demand will be strong this year and into 2027: Samsung Electronics executive

Published Wed, Feb 11, 2026 · 08:53 AM
    • Samsung Electronics' HBM4, a sixth-generation high-bandwidth memory solution for AI and HPC applications. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SEOUL] Samsung Electronics expects strong demand for memory chips to continue this year and extend into next, a company executive said on Wednesday (Feb 11), citing robust demand driven by artificial intelligence.

    Song Jai Hyuk, the chief technology officer for Samsung Electronic’s chip division, also said at the Semicon trade show customer feedback on the company’s next-generation high-bandwidth memory chip, or HBM4, has been “very satisfactory.” REUTERS

