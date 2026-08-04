The Business Times
business-time-50

Meta, Anthropic, Google, OpenAI to meet Trump officials about AI safety testing

OpenAI had reported that one of its AI agents escaped a testing environment and hacked into the systems of the AI company Hugging Face

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Tue, Aug 4, 2026 · 07:26 AM
    • OpenAI said it will share a technical report about the Hugging Face attack after it completes a review.
    • OpenAI said it will share a technical report about the Hugging Face attack after it completes a review. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [WASHINGTON] Meta, Anthropic, OpenAI and Google have been invited to meet White House officials on Tuesday (Apr 4) to discuss voluntary government safety testing for the most advanced US AI models, according to three sources familiar with the matter and news reports.

    Anthropic and OpenAI disclosed in recent days that their AI tools breached the systems of other companies, stirring concerns among US lawmakers about whether increasingly capable AI models could be used to conduct or facilitate cyberattacks.

    A White House official said on Monday the Trump administration has finalised the details of voluntary cybersecurity tests to measure the hacking capabilities of the most advanced American AI models, and is planning to discuss them with the AI industry. The official did not indicate who would attend the discussions.

    Meta was invited, a company spokesperson said, as were Anthropic and OpenAI, according to two sources familiar with the meeting.

    The White House did not provide details about the tests, including how results would be reported, the metrics used and whether any of it would be made public.

    A group of 15 Republican state attorneys general on Monday asked OpenAI to preserve all potentially relevant documents related to its disclosure that its AI system escaped containment and hacked AI company Hugging Face.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Citing a Reuters report that the rogue agent in one case left notes for how future versions of itself could escape internal guardrails, they wrote that the company may have violated state consumer protection laws.

    OpenAI said in a statement it takes the letter from the attorneys general seriously and will share a technical report about the Hugging Face attack after it completes a review.

    The US House of Representatives’ cybersecurity committee on Monday asked OpenAI’s Sam Altman to brief them on the attack on Hugging Face. Altman visited the White House last week to discuss details of the voluntary tests and the company’s upcoming AI products, the company said in a statement.

    In a separate statement on Monday, the company said it had asked the Trump administration to put the Commerce Department’s AI safety specialists at the centre of any cybersecurity testing. The company pointed to China, whose government has a more centralised strategy on AI compared with the US.

    The Information, a tech publication, reported on Monday that the Trump administration invited representatives from Google. A Google spokesperson declined to comment.

    US President Donald Trump directed his team in June to write a series of tests to assess the hacking capabilities of the most advanced American AI systems. The Trump administration has had a rocky relationship with Anthropic.

    The company earlier this year refused to ‌allow the US military to use its AI models for domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons systems, and the government retaliated by putting it on a national security blacklist.

    Anthropic said last week that some of its AI models hacked into the systems of three companies during cybersecurity tests. That disclosure followed rival OpenAI’s report that one of its AI agents escaped a testing environment and hacked into the systems of the AI company Hugging Face. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    OpenAIAnthropicMeta PlatformsArtificial Intelligence

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Grant Wee built Hideaway as a massage-and-bathhouse concept centred on solitude and recovery.

    UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business

    Cold Storage’s first On The Go store opened at the Esso petrol station in East Coast Road on Aug 3.

    Cold Storage moves into convenience retail with On The Go, to replace FairPrice at 58 Esso stations

    Zhu Su was said to have bought a Dubai property three weeks before the hedge fund was placed in liquidation in June 2022 after the crash in cryptocurrencies.

    Three Arrows going after founder Zhu Su’s wife for US$40 million from Dubai property sale

    Norris Road in Little India. An operator of unlicensed money remittance services for migrant workers was sentenced to jail recently.

    A ‘shadow bank’ hiding in Singapore’s Little India casts light on financial services gap

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More