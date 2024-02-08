Meta challenges supervisory fee for EU online content rules

Published Thu, Feb 08, 2024 · 6:49 am
The European Commission has said the Digital Services Act (DSA) levy applies to 20 very large online platforms, including Meta, Google, Apple and TikTok and two very large online search engines.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Meta Platforms

META Platforms has challenged a supervisory fee amounting to 0.05 per cent of its annual worldwide net income aimed at covering EU regulators’ costs of monitoring compliance with new European Union rules requiring it to do more to police content.

The European Commission has said the Digital Services Act (DSA) levy applies to 20 very large online platforms, including Meta, Google, Apple and TikTok and two very large online search engines.

The size of the annual fee is related to the number of average monthly active users for each company and whether it posts a profit or loss in the preceding financial year.

Meta said it disagreed with the methodology used to calculate the fees.

“Currently, companies that record a loss don’t have to pay, even if they have a large user base or represent a greater regulatory burden, which means some companies pay nothing, leaving others to pay a disproportionate amount of the total,” a Meta spokesperson said.

The company has challenged the levy at the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe’s second-highest. Politico was the first to report about Meta’s move. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

European Union

European Commission

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Telcos, Media & Tech

Arm soars after expansion into new markets buoys forecast

Apple is developing foldable clamshell iPhones: The Information

Alibaba misses revenue estimates; boosts buyback by US$25 billion

Douyin CEO Zhang resigns to take new role at ByteDance

China’s top chipmaker SMIC cautious on recovery expectations; shares dip

Zoom cuts DEI-focused team as corporate America retreats on diversity initiatives

Breaking News

Most Popular