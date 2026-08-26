The Business Times
business-time-50

Meta to pay up to US$16.7 billion in social media case

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Aug 26, 2026 · 11:28 PM
    • The deal requires the company to put new guardrails on its platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.
    • The deal requires the company to put new guardrails on its platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [WASHINGTON] Meta Platforms has agreed to pay up to US$16.7 billion to settle a landmark social media case with multiple US states, according to a court filing on Wednesday (Aug 26).

    The deal requires the company to put new guardrails on its platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, including restricting how much time youths can scroll and preventing them from switching off certain safety settings without parental consent. A judge needs to sign off on the agreement.

    Meta didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The accord comes in the second week of a jury trial in federal court in Oakland, California, that posed enormous risk for Meta. The top legal officers of 29 states were seeking not only massive financial penalties on behalf of the public, but also court orders that could force the company to change how it operates its platforms. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Meta Platforms

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Air India is reportedly seeking US$1.5 billion in fresh equity from shareholders Tata and Singapore Airlines to fund its turnaround.

    Singapore Airlines faces some bleak choices as it lays trapped in Air India’s money pit

    Semakau now houses the city-state’s offshore landfill. The first refinery operates in Bukom, and an airstrip is located on Pulau Sudong.

    NDR 2026: Singapore to create new Western island to support 'new generation of industries'

    Police reports had been lodged against Radiant World.

    Singapore police raid Radiant World office as probe widens

    BT

    Yes chef: Four hawkers share what it’s like behind the counter

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More