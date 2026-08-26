Meta to pay up to US$16.7 billion in social media case

The deal requires the company to put new guardrails on its platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Meta Platforms has agreed to pay up to US$16.7 billion to settle a landmark social media case with multiple US states, according to a court filing on Wednesday (Aug 26).

The deal requires the company to put new guardrails on its platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, including restricting how much time youths can scroll and preventing them from switching off certain safety settings without parental consent. A judge needs to sign off on the agreement.

Meta didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The accord comes in the second week of a jury trial in federal court in Oakland, California, that posed enormous risk for Meta. The top legal officers of 29 states were seeking not only massive financial penalties on behalf of the public, but also court orders that could force the company to change how it operates its platforms. BLOOMBERG