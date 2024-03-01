Meta rebuffs Google’s virtual reality tie-up proposal, The Information reports

Published Fri, Mar 01, 2024 · 11:25 pm
The suggested partnership with Google has the potential to thwart Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's plan to 'own the next computational platform for AR, VR, and mixed reality.'
PHOTO: REUTERS

Meta Platforms

META Platforms decided against a partnership with Alphabet to use Google’s Android XR platform for its virtual and mixed-reality Quest headsets, The Information reported on Friday (Mar 1).

Google had suggested that Meta partnered with its new software platform that is being developed for virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed-reality headsets, the report said, citing a source involved in the talks.

But such a partnership could thwart Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to “own the next computational platform for AR, VR and mixed reality,” according to the report.

Meta is already talking to hardware companies, including South Korea’s LG Electronics, about building new VR devices using Quest’s software, the report said, quoting unnamed Meta employees.

Meta, Alphabet and LG Electronics did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Meta’s Quest devices currently run on an open-source version of Google’s Android operating system, the report said.

Apple released its mixed reality headset Vision Pro last month. REUTERS

